Raise your hand if you have never dreamed, holding a Hot Wheels model in your hands, to sit aboard that strange and colorful toy car to whiz on the iconic orange tracks, screaming with joy during one of the many loops.

Sooner or later, model and engine enthusiasts have been captivated by the charm of these quattroruote by Mattel, a company that since 1968 has put a unique and unmistakable style at the service of a great passion.

And to make us children again with the cars that we ran on all possible surfaces by simulating the noises of the engines, Milestone thought about it, signing an agreement to bring this fun back to consoles and PCs through Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Pending the release date set for September this year, the Milanese team invited us to take a closer look at the product, allowing us to finally put to the test a production that has intrigued us since the announcement.

In September we will finally be able to whiz aboard the models that made us dream so much as children.

In the beta at our disposal, unfortunately, we were able to test only the fast races, being able to choose between a good roster of vehicles and just a handful of circuits among those that will make up the finished project. The cars present, divided by rarity, are presented with statistics that influence their performance on the track, such as acceleration, turbo, handling and braking.

Being an arcade racing it is very easy to fall into deception by underestimating these statistics and to prefer the aesthetically more whimsical car, making the mistake of underestimating the driving system that governs the experience. In reality, Hot Wheels Unleashed, once the wheels were placed on the asphalt, immediately made us understand that the chosen model is not at all obvious.

Over the years Milestone has become the undisputed queen of titles dedicated to the world of two wheels such as RIDE and MotoGP, but in this preview build it has shown us that it can still create consistent and fun gameplay even when the tires become four. Despite the need for some minor corrections to refine edges in handling and balance, gliding through the curves of the crazy pad-in-hand tracks is undoubtedly a very pleasant experience.

We are not dealing with a particularly complex driving model, and after a few races the confidence with the car increases exponentially, as long as you can manage the drift and acceleration even on the most difficult tracks. In short, the feeling that Hot Wheels Unleashed transmits to the player is reminiscent of what they experienced with titles like Trackmania, because they are both focused on speed and thrill rather than physical consistency.

In the title by Milestone we will not have to worry about damage to the car in the event of a collision or to set the perfect trajectory to gain precious meters on the opponents. In Hot Wheels Unleashed, all you have to do is enjoy the race curve after curve, with the right mix of acceleration and braking to balance the road holding and drift along the twisted hairpin bends.

As for the 10 slopes at our disposal, these were divided by location and difficulty and allowed us to admire Mattel’s whimsical signature in every inch of the track. We went through the most linear tracks, which focus on maximum speed and the use of the turbo, up to the craziest, full of loops and adrenaline-pumping curves.

The Hot Wheels that we were able to try are really a feast for the eyes.

The tracks are undoubtedly well designed, designed to satisfy the most disparate tastes of players who want to test themselves in each specialty. In graphic terms, on the other hand, the background environments are still a bit bare and devoid of particular details, and it is clear that the intention is to attract attention only to the road ahead.

If the scenarios are not particularly brilliant, the same discourse absolutely cannot be applied to the cars present in the build. The Hot Wheels with which we took to the track were very well made with a truly satisfying variety, according to a cure that will surely meet the favor of fans of the iconic models. We can choose between sports cars, four wheels in the shape of dinosaurs or hot dogs and even colorful pickup trucks, all with different characteristics that affect road holding and top speed.

Although we have not been able to put our hand on the single player mode, Hot Wheels Unleashed provides a campaign that promises to be full of races and variety, counting forty tracks and more than sixty vehicles. It is still unclear how to get all the models, which presumably can be unlocked by advancing in your career or perhaps by completing dedicated challenges. Finally, if we get bored of the forty tracks that Milestone will insert, we can rely on the Track Editor, creating the track that most marked our childhood and then sharing it online.

Hairpin bends, loops and dinosaurs are ready to test us.

The only sore point of our test emerged from the atmosphere that at the moment appears cold and uninvolving, condensing the game experience to twelve miniatures that compete along strange tracks not without technical deficiencies. It is undoubtedly fun to launch into the craziest tracks, but at times you feel the lack of the soul that has always distinguished this particular genre, or a bit of healthy arcade spirit.

It is true that the version to which we had access is undoubtedly a preliminary phase of the work, far from what will be the build that will arrive on shelves and in digital stores. The work done on the artistic realization of the Hot Wheels is nothing short of flawless, and we are curious to see which other extravagant cars will be part of the roster on launch day, but it will be necessary to use all the time available to file the other sectors.

The most successful circuits, for example, are those studded with elements such as dinosaurs and environmental obstacles of various kinds, objects that make the track come alive, transmitting all the liveliness and creativity that one would expect from the glittering Hot Wheels universe.

For Milestone this could be the right opportunity to break the chains imposed by the rigid rules of simulation, leaving free rein to imagination and inspiration, fundamental elements in a game licensed by Mattel. We therefore remain confident in the work of the Milanese team, which we trust will bring us back, at least in the game, to dreaming of whizzing with all the cars that have marked our childhood.