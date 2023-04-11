Hot Wheels Unleashed he totaled sales For 2 million copies: the Italian development team Milestone announced it, adding further data via an infographic that also reveals the achievement of more 8 million players.

The discrepancy in the figures is obviously due to the introduction of the car-based racer in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, a decision that provided a substantial boost to project numbers and its user base.

User base which, among other things has generated so far over 1.3 million contents and reached 939 total years of play: really interesting results for Milestone, which confirm the excellent work that the Italian studio has done with the Mattel license.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, the infographic with the numbers of the game

“We are always excited to find great partners to help us bring Mattel brands to fans in ever new ways,” said Mike DeLaet, global head of digital gaming at Mattel. “Milestone has done an amazing job with Hot Wheels Unleashed and we are thrilled that the community loved the game as much as we loved making it.”

“Hot Wheels boasts one of the most attentive and passionate fanbases in the world: we are proud that Mattel has trusted us to bring the brand to life with Hot Wheels Unleashed, and that users have responded so well,” said Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone.