Hot Wheels Unleashed was the most successful title in the history of the Italian developer Milestone. A year and a half after its launch, Mattel and Milestone, a leader in the development of racing games, reveal the data proving the success of the game. The title has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide and boasts more than 8 million registered players on various platforms, including Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Collection. Collectively, users have spent the equivalent of nearly 929 years playing the game. “We are always excited to find great partners to help us bring Mattel brands to fans in entirely new ways,” said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Milestone has done a phenomenal job with Hot Wheels Unleashed and we are thrilled that the Hot Wheels community loved the game as much as we loved making it.”

“Hot Wheels boasts one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases of any brand in the world,” said Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone. “We are proud that Mattel trusted us to bring the brand to life in Hot Wheels Unleashed and we are very pleased with the consumer response.” Hot Wheels Unleashed includes the Livery Editor, where fans can customize the look of their vehicles by applying colors and shapes to Hot Wheels Originals and Real Manufacturer cars. To date, more than 1 million liveries have been created, peaking at over 20k creations in a single day. The Track Builder is dedicated to players who want to take full control of the orange track and build the circuits of their dreams. More than 350,000 original tracks have been designed so far.