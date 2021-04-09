During the last months we have been able to enjoy multiple driving proposals, but almost all of them were approached from a perspective of realism and passion for road cars. Now, it doesn’t have to be something that can’t be enjoyed in other ways and Milestone weeks ago presented an alternative with Hot Wheels toys. After a long wait, now, Hot Wheels Unleashed discovers its gameplay in a new trailer.

And in this way we can see what this new arcade driving game will be like, in which we mainly find the toys of this company that were already important guests in the Forza Horizon 3 expansion. Now, far from being a game that has opted for simple mechanics, such as Micro-Machines games were, bet on spectacularity.

The first official trailer for the #HotWheelsUnleashed game is now available! Find out how to race in a dark, rusty, old garage, and stay tuned, because this is only the first environment to be revealed. Much more has to come!

Hot Wheels Unleashed discover its gameplay in a new trailer published in the official Xbox channel, being the first gameplay shown in the game. A pre-alpha version, which denotes that it is a preliminary version that still has a lot of work to do. But now there is no question about the type of game that the Italians from Milestone are going to offer. They bet on the strong, for an arcade concept focused on the car itself and the driving.

But what makes this proposal especially attractive lies in the added options that offers the Hot Wheels license. And it is that one of the aspects that now interests to verify is how the game can offer tools to create tracks in this type of proposals. Let’s not forget that in the description of the game it is explained that “Build your track, take advantage of everything around you and create incredible tracks on and off the race track.” TO From there, the interesting thing will be to see how the game is enriched, since you are invited to share your wildest creations online and try those of other players.

And for that reason, in addition, they boast that the races in Hot Wheels Unleashed will never end, allowing to race with the emblematic cars of this toy license making use of the power of the new hardware. And it is that, Hot Wheels Unleashed is scheduled to launch on September 30, both on Xbox consoles like Playstation and Nintendo Switch, and also to PC. We will wait to know new information about its differential elements, because it may be one of the most interesting driving games of this year.