In recent weeks the Hot Wheels brand has already emerged in two leaks. The first is the one that was presented as a new content pack for Forza Horizon 4. Now, it comes with a new proposal that would reach Xbox consoles. Although it is too late to try to find the product in the store, they have leaked the discovery of Hot Wheels Unleashed in the Microsoft Store.

It would be a new game from the Italian studio Milestone and some media have been able to discover that its launch would be scheduled for next September. A arcade proposal which aims to be one of those entertaining games that will approach driving in a somewhat peculiar way, making use of the famous toy franchise.

And as we have said, not the first time that Hot Wheels have been used to deliver speed experiences on consoles. To the expansion that was introduced in Forza Horizon 3, new content would be added to the current Forza Horizon 4. To this, we could now add a new proposal that could try to evoke those classic Micromachines games. As it has been possible to attend on the product page, whose capture has been shared by Allgamesdelta on Twitter, it would be a game that takes players to the Hot Wheels universe.

The first thing is to attend to a catalog of iconic cars from the toy manufacturer, and to a proposal that will challenge users to demonstrate their skill with these vehicles. Regarding experience, it can be especially interesting that multiplayer mode for up to 12 players in online races. Another curious aspect is that it will allow you to create your own circuits to hold races of all kinds.

It is not that it will compete with the greats of the genre, but it sure is a game that can capture the attention of an audience that will seek to have fun with this proposal. The only problem that there is now is that we do not have much more information, especially graphics, or some gameplay to be able to check what type of arcade speed game they want to propose from Milestone.

We will have to wait for an official announcement, knowing that thanks to this leak Hot Wheels Unleashed has been discovered in the Microsoft Store as a game that will arrive on September 29 to Xbox consoles.