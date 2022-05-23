Developer Milestone and manufacturer Mattel have announced a new one expansion from Hot Wheels Unleasheddedicated to Looney Tunes, officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive. It will be available for all platforms starting July 14, 2022.

For now we have seen little or nothing of the contents. Just a teaser trailer has been released that lets us taste them:

The press release is much more explicit about what lies ahead:

The Looney Tunes expansion makes the competition truly animated with five new vehicles, a themed Track Builder module, basement and player profile customization elements, along with a new environment where players can relive the classic’s hilarious adventures. animated series: Looney Tunes Adventure Park. This is a theme park divided into 4 areas, including the iconic desert set of Wile E. Coyote’s epic failure.

We are also reminded that the Looney Tunes expansion is included in theHot Wheels Pass Vol. 3. However, it can also be purchased separately.

Along with the Looney Tunes expansion, the HOT WHEELS ™ Pass Vol. 3 also includes 9 vehicles, 3 themed customization packs and 3 Track Builder modules, the latter available for purchase from June 9, 2022.