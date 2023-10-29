Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – Review, a racing game not to be underestimated

The most loved toy cars in the world are back with the second chapter of the series developed by the very Italians of Milestones. As you may have guessed from the results of our review of Hot Wheels Unleashed, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on this sequel, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which we offer you today for review. Will it have lived up to expectations? Let’s find out together!

The return of fun… unbridled!

As we have already seen with its predecessor, too Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 provides one great variety of activities inside: starting from the classic race against the AI ​​(or against our best times) up to drifting championships, online and local battles with our friends and the inevitable story mode.

Starting from the latter, the story mode of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 obviously doesn’t have a particularly complex plot, but it delivers the right context to the challenges that follow one another on a sort of game board made up of various “boxes”, each of which contains a challenge that must be overcome to reach the next one, up to the Boss.

The challenges in each game “world”. I’m well varied and stimulating: sometimes we will have to beat a particular time, other times we will have to be good at keeping ourselves at the top of the ranking so as not to be brutally “knocked out”, and still other times our goal will simply be to reach the podium. The big flaw of the story mode resides, unfortunately, in what should instead be the icing on the cake: them, the bosses.

We found the latter extremely monotonous and, of all things, certainly the least stimulating challenge in the game: regarding the structure of the boss battles, it certainly cannot be said that Milestone has decided to dare by proposing an equal clash for all villainsand not very original in terms of the structure.

A vehicle for all tastes

Inside the game There are dozens of vehicles of all types available: from the classic racing car to the pickup truck, the motorbike or the wheeled velociraptor: we will be able to obtain this great variety of vehicles through the shopor playing Lady Luck via a special “prize wheel”. Every toy car is customizable via some special menus that allow you to change the material of our Hot Wheels or to stick some stickers (which we can create ourselves using a special editor) on the bodywork.

Each vehicle is equipped with its own statistics which vary the capacity of road holdingOf accelerationOf drifted and many other aspects: it will therefore be important to “invest” our upgrade points on a wide variety of vehicles to always have the right vehicle at the right time.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2in short, a to vary from toy car to toy car it’s never just the bodywork: even the “bonuses” that we choose to apply to our vehicle, which can be unlocked gradually by investing particular tokens that we obtain by completing challenges and leveling up, can determine our success or our ruin.

A challenge for every type of player

It would be completely wrong to think that, since it is a game based on a well-known children’s toy, this is too easy for a mature player to be attracted to the idea of ​​trying their hand at it. THE Different difficulty levels allow anyone to find the degree of challenge suited to your needs: both those more and less accustomed to the racing genre will find a difficulty suited to their experience.

The writer is used to a rather high level of challenge in the field of rac