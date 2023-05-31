A few years ago a surprise was launched in relation to third-party franchises, Hot Wheels Unleashed, game that brought the miniature car experience but with all the frenzy of a genuine racing title. That itself has earned its fan base, thus asking for a sequel relentlessly, and apparently, the dream came true.

After several rumors it has finally been confirmed Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, which will continue what we saw but with better cars, as well as more ambitious tracks. The best thing is that now the cars leave the toy circuits to reach real life areas such as houses, streets and other scenarios that take things further.

Check out his first trailer:

Best of all, is that your announcement includes the release date that is not far away at all, being the October 19 the selected day for fans to be on the lookout for their favorite store. For their part, the platforms are quite broad, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PCsomething that will be to the liking of the fans.

As his arrival progresses, more details will come to light.

Via: Milestone Team

Editor’s note: I’ve never played the first one, but I’ve heard quite good comments about it, so now it would be nice to take a look at it to continue with this new installment. We’ll see in October if the fans respond to the goodwill of the developers.