According to shared information billbil-kunone of the most reliable leakers on the net, soon the guys from Milestone they will present Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbochargedthe sequel to the racing arcade all about toy cars from Mattel.

Previously there had been rumors about it on social media, but now the deep throat claims that the game “exists and will be published soon“, although he can’t confirm if it will also arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch like its predecessor.

On the other hand, he revealed that at the launch, in addition to the standard edition, there will also be one Deluxe and a Legendary Edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, which will include one or more Season Passes and various exclusive DLCs. In particular:

deluxe edition

Basic game

Season Pass Vol. 1

DLC: Twin Mill, AR All-Star, Speed ​​and Style and Honda Modern Classics

Pre-Order Bonus: Rust and Fast and Unstoppables

Legendary Edition

Basic game

Season Pass Vol. 1

Season Pass Vol. 2

DLC: Twin Mill, AR All-Star, Speed ​​and Style, Honda Modern Classics, Highway 35 WR,

Monster Trucks, Old but Gold and Mercedes-Benz

Pre-Order Bonuses: Rust and Fast, Unstoppables, Speed ​​Kings and Just a Scratch.

At this point we just have to wait to find out if billbil-kun hit the mark this time with his tip or not.

Hot Wheels Unleashed was able to total two million copies sold and eight million unique players thanks to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. It is an arcade racing game created by the Italian studio Milestone, in which players compete aboard the Mattel collection cars in tracks created at home. In addition to a Career mode and multiplayer mode, the game also offers an interesting Track Builder, with which players can indulge themselves in creating new circuits. If you want to know more here is our review of Hot Wheels Unleashed.