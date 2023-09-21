Milestone and Mattel today unveiled plans for the post-launch support Of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged which will enrich and expand the already varied offering of the game.

Specifically, we are talking about “over 45 vehicles and other amazing tracks” which will be added in the months following publication, which we remind you will take place on 19 October 2023.

New content will arrive with i Season Pass of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which will unlock a series of premium DLC and 4 Expansion Packs, each of which will give access to a new location, four vehicles and a player profile customization set. There will also be free DLC for all users that will be released periodically.

No further details have been added on which cars will be introduced, but we know for sure that these will include the Fast & Furious cars thanks to the close collaboration with Universal Games. At launch, for example, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) will be available.