Milestone and Mattel today unveiled plans for the post-launch support Of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged which will enrich and expand the already varied offering of the game.
Specifically, we are talking about “over 45 vehicles and other amazing tracks” which will be added in the months following publication, which we remind you will take place on 19 October 2023.
New content will arrive with i Season Pass of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which will unlock a series of premium DLC and 4 Expansion Packs, each of which will give access to a new location, four vehicles and a player profile customization set. There will also be free DLC for all users that will be released periodically.
No further details have been added on which cars will be introduced, but we know for sure that these will include the Fast & Furious cars thanks to the close collaboration with Universal Games. At launch, for example, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) will be available.
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, many cars and new modes in the sequel
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is the new chapter of Milestone’s arcade racing series based on the famous Mattel toy cars. In the following we will find over 130 vehiclesalso including motorbikes and ATVs for the first time, new settings and gameplay innovations, such as the dodging and jumping abilities that players can use to get the better of their opponents.
The career has also been enhanced with the introduction of a story focusing on four different protagonists and a path editor, which you can then save and share with other users. There will also be many other modes, which were presented in a recent gameplay trailer.
#Hot #Wheels #Unleashed #Turbocharged #postlaunch #content #details