Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged it shows itself with a first gameplay trailers which illustrates the innovations introduced in this new chapter of the series Milestoneas well as the unpublished vehicles and scenarios on which we will be able to compete.

Announced last month and due for release in October, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged introduces the ability for cars to stand out jumps and double jumpsas well as making one side shot: maneuvers that prove to be essential for tackling the pitfalls along the tracks.

In the game we will get to visit five new settings: a large vintage arcade, the backyard of a residential house, a wild west-style mini-golf course, a natural history museum and a gas station complete with a diner. To this will be added the Track Room, an empty scenario in which to place your creations.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will be able to count on ben at launch 130 vehicles taken from the iconic Hot Wheels universe, with the introduction of the new ATV and Moto classes. Each category will boast peculiar characteristics that we will be able to exploit on the track, in combination with an unprecedented system of unlockable skills.

“In addition to their experience in racing games, Milestone’s unique understanding of the Hot Wheels brand has been a key ingredient in making Hot Wheels Unleashed such a success,” said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel.

“With Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Milestone has taken the gameplay, customization, graphics and more to the next level, elevating the authentic Hot Wheels experience that remains the wonderful heart of this series.”

