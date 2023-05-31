Mattel and Milestone announced today Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbochargedor the sequel to the particular arcade driving game focused on the famous toy cars of the Hot Wheels series presented with a first trailercoming with release date scheduled for October 19, 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

As the first announcement trailer also demonstrates, it is a sequel that continues precisely the style used in the first chapter but with some new game mechanics as well as new environments, vehicle styles and game modes.

What emerged in the leak a few days ago is therefore confirmed, which had already leaked the possibility of an announcement soon on Hot Wheels Unleashed 2. Among the novelties, we find further categories of unpublished vehicles, which open the door to further modalities.

In total, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will contain over 130 vehiclesincluding motorcycles and ATVs for the first time. The categories of Stock, Powered and Ultimate vehicles are characterized by different performances, while players will be able to further customize their driving style by using skill points to purchase specific perks and assemble their ideal vehicle.

In addition to these, other novelties arrive on the front settings, featuring five all-new scenarios that offer unique racing surfaces that can dramatically impact vehicle performance for a more dynamic racing experience. Vehicles will also interact with different objects both on and off the track, making racing even more unpredictable.

The gameplay is also enriched with the introduction of two new skills: the dodging and jumpingwhich expand the driving possibilities and game situations.

To these is also added the lateral run, which offers new tactical possibilities to face opponents and obstacles depending on the situation on the track, also finding new shortcuts and passages.

On the front of mode of the game, there will be some news regarding online and offline, such as specific events on certain driving styles, and parties with friends. The online multiplayer is also enriched by the presence of cross-play, in this case.

On the single player front, the mode career has been enhanced with the introduction of a story focused on four original characters: this is also one of the major innovations introduced by Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which in this way also deepens the single-player game complete with animated cutscenes .

Finally, thetrack editor introduces enormous potential as regards the increase of content, the customization of the gaming experience and the longevity in general.