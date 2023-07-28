Thanks to this crossover, players will be able to drive some of the iconic cars seen in the films. At launch, for example, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), protagonist of the trailer below released today. Additional vehicles to be added post-launch as downloadable content.

Milestone has announced a collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms that will bring the racing cars of the film series Fast & Furious inside Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged .

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged hits stores October 19th

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is the new chapter in Milestone’s arcade racing series based on the famous Mattel toy cars. We will find later over 130 vehiclesincluding for the first time also motorcycles and ATVs, new environments and novelties on the gameplay front, such as dodging and jumping skills that players will be able to use to get the better of their opponents.

The career has also been boosted with the introduction of a story centered on four different protagonists and a track editorwhich you can then save and share with other users.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will be available starting from October 19, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.