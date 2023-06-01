Mattel and the Italian Milestone, a world leader in the development of racing games, have announced Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, which will be available on October 19, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. . With new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles and game modes, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 will launch with over 130 vehicles, including, for the first time, motorcycles and ATVs. Stock, Powered and Ultimate vehicle categories will differentiate performance, while players will be able to customize their driving style using skill points to purchase specific perks and assemble their ideal vehicle.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged will feature a number of new game modes both online and offline, including events that push drivers’ skills to the limit or teach them to master the art of drifting and avoid crashes with speed and precision . The two-player split-screen mode returns to fuel local duels, while a number of improvements, including the ability to create a party with friends and the addition of cross-play, will characterize the online multiplayer experience. A story-driven career mode with four original characters is another major new addition to the game. Each character’s background and personality will be presented through animated cutscenes.

“We are very happy with the enthusiasm shown by the press and players for the first title, a global success that has reached more than 8 million players worldwide,” said Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone. “Starting from a solid foundation that has guaranteed us unanimous approval, with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged we have decided to create a brand new gaming experience to further raise the bar of arcade fun. Having a partner like Mattel at our side is a reason for great pride and we are ready to run even faster towards new shared goals”.