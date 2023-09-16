The Milestone team has released a new gameplay trailer Of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbochargedoffering us a further overview of the racing game with Mattel toy cars.

The film in particular focuses on the various types of races in which it will be possible to participate. There Elimination Mode It’s an endurance challenge where at regular intervals the vehicles in last place are eliminated, until only one car remains in the race.

Drift Master, on the other hand, is a points challenge, which is obtained by performing drifts that are as long as possible. In the mode Waypoints instead players will be able to explore far and wide the environments that form the backdrop to the game’s tracks, such as a dinosaur-themed museum or a petrol station with an attached restaurant.

In Grab the Gears players will compete in an arena, with the aim of collecting as many gears as possible scattered around the map and bringing them back to their base to increase their score. Clash Derby instead it involves more traditional fights, with players having to collide their vehicles with those of their opponents, the stronger the impact the greater the score accumulated.

One couldn’t be missing career mode, entitled Creature Rampage, complete with a story told through comic book sequences. Finally, Hot Wheel Unleashed 2: Turbocharged also offers a new editor mode that allows you to create your own custom circuits and share them with the community.