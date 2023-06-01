













Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 is announced and will arrive in the fall with new tracks

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Not only does it promise new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles and game modes, it also wants to revolutionize how you play this kind of arcade title with a new level of experience never seen before.

According to the information revealed by milestone and mattel, this title will launch with 130 vehicles that include motorcycles and also the ATVs. On the other hand, driving will also be varied when we see Stock, Powered and Ultimate vehicles.

Additionally, players can customize their driving style by using skill points to earn specific perks for their ideal vehicle.

As if that wasn’t enough, We will also have a diversity of environments to have more dynamic and even strategic races. The drivers’ skills will be put to the test with the skidding and jumping abilities, which can help you dodge or avoid obstacles.

Thanks to these movements it will be easier to find shortcuts and reach the goal faster. With this, each race will be special and you will want to run at full speed in this fun video game.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will have new game modes

Let’s not lose sight of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will feature a new variety of game modes, as well as online and offline challenges. You will also have events that will test your skills and, as if that were not enough, there will be split screen.

The first thing you should know is that you will have a career mode with four original characters complete with their animated scenes. On the other hand, we will also have a circuit editor which makes this Milestone video game look better.

“We are truly delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the press and players towards the first Hot Wheels Unleashed, which became a global success reaching more than eight million players worldwide.“said Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone.

“Starting from the solid foundation that gave us unanimous acclaim. With Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, we set out to create a whole new gaming experience to raise the bar for arcade fun even higher. Having a partner like Mattel by our side is a great source of pride, and we are ready to run even faster toward new shared goals.”

In case you were wondering, there will also be crossplay between platforms, only we won't have this option with Nintendo Switch players.