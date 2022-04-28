Every child (yesterday and today) knows the Hot Wheelsthe model cars launched at the end of the 1960s by the American company Mattel. Small vehicles that perfectly reproduced real models, whizzing on the tracks built ad hoc, paths that wind in straights, parabolic and “loops”.

Today, those little cars have become the protagonists of Hot Wheels City – The new challengean unmissable show for all visitors to the Mirabilandia Park (Ravenna).

Mirabiliandia show with “Hot Wheels City” cars

There Stunt Arena of the Mirabilandia Park hosts the show with cars stunt show which, for seven years, has thrilled millions of spectators who are passionate about cars, and which, this year, is back with a new look.

Hot Wheels City – The new challengeproposed by Mirabilandia and conceived in collaboration with Mattel, is trained by professional stunt drivers. The show is done by the super drivers Chase and Elliotwho are the real masters of the city of Hot Wheels City, will do everything to protect the city from the evil scientist Draven – from overtaking, chasing, stunts, live music and roar of engines.

The spectacular stunts of the stunt show “Hot Wheels City – the new challenge”

A suspenseful performance that ends with an incredible loop of death within a mobile loop 18 meters high. The show Hot Wheels City – The new challenge is suitable for everyone and included in the entrance ticket in Mirabilandia.

Hot Wheels City machines

The cars of the show Hot Wheels City – The new challenge I am strictly a rear wheel drive (BMW)with manual gearbox and have engines 2.5 and 2.8. Some of these are developed and modified by the competent technical staff.

In the show, there are approx 45 vehicles including 2 quads, 4 motorcycles, 3 engines, a hot road (faithful reproduction of a Hot Wheels model), cars for drift, two-wheeled cars, jumping cars and other spectacular vehicles created specifically for the show. In addition, two can be admired prototype car who complete the legendary loop whose technical perfection was achieved after several months of testing.

Some of the means used in the show are created ad hoc

The team, which is also often involved in film productions, also makes use of the collaboration of a team of coachbuilders and of specialized mechanics. Thanks to them, between one show and another, the vehicles are carefully prepared given the constant consumption of tires and fuel. In the course of a season, the tires worn are approximately 1,500 and the daily gasoline consumed is about 250 liters.

How much does it cost to enter Mirabilandia

ADULT – Online € 24.90 / At the Park ticket office € 37.90

CHILD UP TO 140 CM / OVER 60 – Online € 24.90 / At the Park ticket office € 32.90

CHILD UP TO 100 CM – free

From the second consecutive day, it is possible to access the Park by purchasing a ticket with a lower cost directly at the Park on the last day of the visit before leaving.

Challenge at Hot Wheels City Mirabilandia VIDEO

Finally, before buying the ticket or putting on the trip, we recommend that you consult the calendar of Mirabilandia openings.

How to get to Mirabilandia

By car

For those coming from NORTH : A14 BO / AN motorway, Cesena Nord exit. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit.

: A14 BO / AN motorway, Cesena Nord exit. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit. For those coming from CENTER : A1 motorway to Orte. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit.

: A1 motorway to Orte. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit. For those coming from SOUTH : A14 BO / AN motorway, Cesena Nord exit. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit.

: A14 BO / AN motorway, Cesena Nord exit. Continue on the E45 highway towards Ravenna, taking the “Mirabilandia” exit. For those arriving from the coastal towns of the PROVINCE OF RIMINI: State road 16 “Adriatica” towards Ravenna or the A14 motorway with the Cesena Nord exit and the E45 expressway towards Ravenna, with the “Mirabilandia” exit. SS16 Adriatica km. 162 – 48125 Savio – Mirabilandia (Ravenna) – Italy

In the Mirabilandia Park, there are attractions for the whole family

By bus

LIDO DI CLASSE STATION / LIDO DI SAVIO in conjunction with the departure and arrival times of the main trains, it is connected to the park by the line 176 and from the line Shuttle Bus dedicated

in conjunction with the departure and arrival times of the main trains, it is connected to the park by the line 176 and from the line Shuttle Bus dedicated RAVENNA line 176 or line 4 + line 176

line 176 or line 4 + line 176 LIDO DI SAVIO line 176 + Shuttle Bus

line 176 + Shuttle Bus MILANO MARITTIMA line 176

line 176 CERVIA line 176

line 176 LIDO ADRIANO line 80 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS)

line 80 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS) PUNTA MARINA (V.le Navigatori) line 80 + 4 or 70 + 176 or 80 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS)

(V.le Navigatori) line 80 + 4 or 70 + 176 or 80 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS) MARINA DI RAVENNA line 70 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS)

line 70 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS) CASALBORSETTI-MARINA ROMEA-PORTO CORSINI line 90 + 176 (change in Ravenna FS)

Tickets for the Start Romagna public lines can be purchased at the information office of the Park and in the Start Romagna presale points infoline 199.115577.

