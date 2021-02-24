A few weeks ago there was speculation about the arrival of new content to Forza Horizon 4, and this week that rumor has been made concrete. Finally, Hot Wheels cars arrive in Forza Horizon 4 in a new pack of contents that allow you to enjoy speed like children. And it is that these crazy cars recreated from 1:64 scale models come to the Playground Games game to give it an additional dose of madness.
There are several packs that have introduced dream cars, although we are not referring so much to very powerful exotic cars, as to fictional cars made by designers that break all the rules of what is normal. And this is the case of the popular Hot Wheels toys, where the madness for speed is reflected in their designs.
The Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack contains six custom-built cars for the International Hot Wheels ™ Legends Tour, in which they competed to become 1:64 scale Hot Wheels ™ diecast toys. Now you can enjoy these uniquely designed cars in Forza Horizon 4. *
For a price of € 9.99, with a 10% discount If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can get a pack that includes these spectacular fantasy vehicles. There are up to six cars, where we find the Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod from 1949, the International-Harvester Loadstar CO-1600 from 1969, the Chevrolet LUV from 1972, the Studebaker Golden Hawk ‘Dream Roadster’ from 1957, as well as the 2018 Legends Tour winner the 2 Jet Z ™ and 2019 winner the 1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom (THE NASH ™).
Hot Wheels cars arrive in Forza Horizon 4 in a new content pack that will have many stopping by when they come across them during their UK crossings at the Horizon Festival. Some cars of exaggerated proportions, of great power, whose only objective is to go at full speed and jump wherever it can get off the ground.
Credits: Xbox
After finalizing its arrival on Steam, Forza Horizon 4 continues to add runners to the festival, as it is a game that has been on the rise in the catalog of Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PC for some time. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can enjoy one of the best driving games of recent years at no additional cost.
