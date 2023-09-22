The weather in Zacatecas for the weekend of September 22 to 25 It will be hot and with strong gusts of wind, according to the forecast National Metereological Service (SMN).

For this Friday, starting at 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, an extensive anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere is expected to promote a warm to hot evening environment.

In addition to the increase in temperatures, this anticyclonic circulation will cause little potential for rain over entities in the north, northeast and east of the country.

Especially for Zacatecas, they are predicted winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust devils, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Starting at 08:00 on Saturday, low pressure channels are expected to prevail in the interior of Mexico; However, the dry line will continue to extend over the northern border of Mexico.

While an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote a warm to hot evening environment in most of the national territory.

Zacatecas will continue with winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, with possible dust devils and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Weather for the start of the week

Starting Sunday, a low pressure channel is expected to extend over the country’s northern border, while a cold front will approach said region, conditions that will increase the potential for rain and showers.

However, a high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a warm to hot evening environment in most of the national territory, as well as little potential for rain over entities of the Mesa del Norte.

That is to say, on both Sunday and Monday, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C will prevail, as well as winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils.

It may not be until Tuesday when the chances of rain increase in Zacatecas, since intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm are forecast.