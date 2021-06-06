The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of convective clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, hot during the day, humid at night, with a chance of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and interior areas, especially the western Winds are light to moderate, active at times during the day, causing dust.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southeasterly – northeasterly / 15-25, reaching 40 km / h, indicating that the Arabian Gulf will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 11:38 and the second at At 23:32, the first islands at 16:50 and the second at 06:24, and he pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves.



