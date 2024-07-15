Projections for the second half of the year have just arrived. July with a focus on precipitation and temperatures forecast for Italy. The question many are asking us is: ‘when will it cool down?’. This is written on the website www.ilmeteo.it.

Let’s proceed in order. Without a doubt the most important news concerns the range of thermal values, expected to be well above the averages climate throughout the country. Already in the next few days and especially from July 15th onwards we will have to deal with hot air masses brought by the infamous African anticyclone CARONTE arriving directly from the Sahara desert.

In practice, this risks translating into heat waves with maximum temperatures ready to soar well above 35°C, especially in Po Valleyon the internal areas of the two major islands (here temperatures could even exceed 40°C) and on part of the Centre and on some corners of Romagna.

But it won’t just be hot. Particular attention will have to be paid to the risk of extreme weather events: the news of recent years has accustomed us to a real extremization of the climate.

In particular, the entry of drafts fresh and unstable conditions at altitude could act as a trigger for the sudden outbreak of strong thunderstorms, often accompanied by hail, particularly during the afternoon hours.

The causes of this increase in extreme events are undoubtedly attributable to the increasingly constant and invasive presence of theAfrican anticyclone which determines an increase in average temperatures and, consequently, a greater evaporation of sea water, which then translates into fuel for highly intense, sometimes even extreme, events.

All this causes an increase in convective precipitation, in the number of hours with temporal and the number of hours with severe thunderstorms (large hail).

According to the latest updates we do not exclude this danger around the 21st July when a stormy break could end the heat wave.

At greatest risk with this type of dynamics would be the regions of North due to the arrival of more unstable flows descending from the Atlantic. Be careful though, this configuration is not well received by all computing centers at the moment.