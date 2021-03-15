The National Center of Meteorology expects that clear weather to partly cloudy will prevail today, and high temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / h Q on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the country is exposed to an air surface extension from the west, accompanied by a high air extension in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the weather tomorrow will become generally healthy and partly cloudy, with another rise in temperatures, and the winds will remain south-easterly to northeasterly light. To moderate speed, its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30 km / h on the light sea in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that Thursday’s weather will remain healthy in general, and hot during the day, and the winds will be south-easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / h at sea. Which remains light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Regarding the weather conditions at the end of the week, the center expects that Friday will be fair to partly cloudy and be hot during the day, while the winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 30 Km / h on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the percentage of humidity in the air will decrease significantly during this period during the second half of March, so that the average relative humidity is 52%, while opportunities remain ready for the formation of fog and light fog in different parts of the country, indicating that the highest year in which the occurrence of Fog during the past years was in the year 2010, with a frequency of 15 fog days and four days of light fog.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

