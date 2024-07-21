Hot weather, skyrocketing sales of ice cream (+30%) and water

After the instability and rains of the past few weeks, the heat wave It has also reached the North, causing a significant surge in the consumption of typically summer products.

The Supermarket Observatory reports it ‘The giant’ (large-scale distribution group with 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets) highlighting how in the last week the sale of water bottles increased by 20%, returning to the average levels of the season.

The same goes for fruits and vegetableswith melons And watermelons which grew by 15%. Strong increase also for ice creams (+30%), yogurt (+10%) and juices fruit and drinks (+15%).

“It is also worth noting – adds Giorgio Panizza, board member of the ‘Gigante’ – a significant increase in sales of ‘anti-mosquito’ productswith a doubling of purchases for repellants, diffusers and insecticides. Also considerably increasing are requests for fans And air conditioners”.

More generally, finally, it is worth noting the great attention of consumers towards products on offer and branded products.The giant’ which, compared to a year ago, recorded a +15%. “A sign that families – concludes Panizza – have to make ends meet and pay particular attention to the quality-price ratio”.