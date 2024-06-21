There grip of the scorching heat on Italy continues todaySaturday 22 June, but it is about to decrease in intensity. Red sticker (alert level 3 the highest, with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on the elderly, very young children and people suffering from chronic diseases) Bari and Campobasso.

Eleven cities with a yellow sticker: these are Ancona, Catania, Frosinone, Latina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

Sunday instead, with the exception of Bari and Campobasso (yellow sticker, level 1), all the other cities – of the 27 monitored by the Ministry of Health’s heat wave bulletin – will have a green sticker, with temperatures more in line with the season.

Bad weather is coming, experts’ forecasts for next week

Over the next week, the site’s experts explain www.iLMeteo.ita cyclone will hit Italy, triggering a dangerous phase of bad weather in many of our regions.

The concrete risk is that convergence zones will be created in our country, i.e. areas where different air masses interact and collide and whose contrast can give rise to extreme weather events (hail, storms and strong winds), as unfortunately also the news recent reminds us. The atmosphere will be destabilized by a cyclone descending from Northern Europe, driven by cold and unstable air currents that will manage to break through to our latitudes, giving rise to an insidious storm break after days of extreme heat.

Maximum attention already between Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th June, in particular on the Central-Northern regions. Precisely because of the speed with which the cold outbreak will occur at high altitude and the much energy at play (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere transported previously by the African anticyclone Minos), as well as the strong contrasts between air masses completely different, the ideal conditions could be created for the development of massive storm cells capable of locally triggering strong gusts of wind and hailstorms.

On Wednesday 26 June we expect the last storms in the North and in the internal areas of the Centre.

Given the unpredictability of this “unstable spinning top”, it is possible that in the next few days the forecast on its direction may change and that storms may thus affect different or larger areas. After the passage of the cyclonic vortex, the pressure will increase again and the sub-tropical anticyclone will thus have the green light to gain ground on Italy.