To defend against the hot weather in Italy, the Italian Red Cross puts online a decalogue with basic rules for dealing with heat waves. A series of tips that are part of the #earth effect campaign:

1) Go out only in the coolest hours of the day and attend if possible parks and wooded areas. The presence of vegetation lowers the temperature by several degrees.

2) If you leave the house, take one with you canteen and check that there are fountains along the way. There are many ‘apps’ that can help you find them.

3) Always carry a hat and sunscreen.

4) In the heat, the body needs to fewer calories: consume small and light meals, prefer fruit and vegetables. A diet that is good for the heat and for the planet.

5) If you don’t have an air conditioner or want to limit its use, keep the rooms of the house cool keeping windows and shutters closed during the day and opening them in the evening. If you use the air conditioner, do not exceed 5 degrees of difference with the outside. While, if you use a fan remember not to point it directly at you or other people.

6) Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic beverages which increase dehydration. Remember that tap or fountain water has a lower environmental impact.

7) Don’t neglect clothing: Loose clothing and light, natural, and light-colored fabrics can help regulate your body temperature.

8) Before you put yourself in voyageconsult the weather forecast and prepare in advance.

9) Did you know that the women, the elderly and children are more susceptible to heat waves? Protect them from health risks by following our advice and, when there are peaks of high temperatures, make sure they are fine.

10) If you manifest any of these symptoms it could be a heat stroke: breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, weakness, dizziness, or cramps. Seek medical help and, in an emergency, call 112 or 118