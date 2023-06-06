Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

While Germany has to arm itself against a summer of drought with a high risk of forest fires, Italy, Croatia and Spain are plagued by severe storms.

Kassel – Sunshine, hardly any clouds and temperatures above 20 degrees: After the spring was rather wet and cold, Germany can currently look forward to the best summer weather. An end is not in sight for now. But the high temperatures in June are causing extreme drought, as weather experts warn. The south of Europe, on the other hand, has to reckon with severe storms.

Severe storms also threaten on the popular holiday island of Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

Weather forecast: There will be no precipitation in Germany in June, causing extreme drought

Four weeks ago, the European weather model predicted a rainy June. However, it is now clear that the opposite is the case and that Germany will have to brace itself for extreme drought instead. According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), June will bring significantly less rain with higher temperatures than usual – there is a risk of droughtSummer. The first hot day is expected on Friday (June 9th). Up to 30 degrees and more are then possible in the west, south and east.

After May brought comparatively little showers, there could be a minus of more than 50 percent in June. “These are heavy data,” said qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung. Even individual showers and thunderstorms, as can be expected in western Germany on Friday, bring little relief. “The famous drop in the ocean,” says Jung.

Weather in Germany and Europe: Forests and meadows catch fire more quickly when it is dry

With the high temperatures, the risk of forest and meadow fires also increases. “Here and there a cigarette is carelessly thrown away and off you go,” warns the expert from weather.net. Last was a Fire near Kassel broken out Numerous firefighters and a helicopter were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Uncomfortable weather in southern Europe: severe storms plague the Mediterranean region

In southern Europe, the situation is completely different: Here, the lack of precipitation in Germany is romping about and causing heavy rains storm. Thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain and squalls threaten. The Mediterranean low is currently causing heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in Italy and Spain – on Wednesday (June 7) the low will move towards Croatia, Slovenia and Turkey. Although the storms do not hit every location, the affected areas have to reckon with flooding, landslides and hail and storm damage.

“Anyone planning a vacation on the Mediterranean is out of luck,” said Jung, referring to the sobering weather forecast. Holidaymakers and locals alike can expect up to 150 liters of precipitation per square meter over the course of the day. There is no improvement in sight for the time being – the bad weather conditions have “stalled” completely, at least for the next seven to nine days.

In Italy, the risk of severe weather remains for the time being – even during the summer holiday season

The low phase could only come to an end at the end of June. At least in Spain and on the Balearic Islands like Mallorca, the precipitation should then be less. Then but there is also a risk of another drought here, which is likely to be even less pleasant than the wet weather, at least for the locals. In Italy, on the other hand, the humid air lingers even longer and brings showers and thunderstorms even in the summer holiday season.

With the beginning of daylight saving time also begins Hurricane season over the Atlantic, the effects of which reach as far as Germany are noticeable. (tt)