Hot weather, boom for ice creams and water bottles: shopping cart in the sign of promotions (+15%)

Promotions and ‘branded’ products: the shopping cart, to face the heat wave, is characterized by a strong focus on the quality-price ratio. This is reported by the Supermarket Observatory ‘Il Gigante’ (a large-scale distribution group with 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets), highlighting how, even in the last week, the consumption of typically summer products has recorded an overall increase of 20% compared to the seasonal average for this period. “And even in these days – explains Giorgio Panizza, member of the group’s board of directors – purchases of promotional goods and ‘Il Gigante’ brand products have recorded a +15%, remaining at the centre of customer attention”. Specifically, a further increase in sales of bottled water (+30%), fruit and vegetables, with melons and watermelons growing by 20%, as well as ice cream (+30%), yogurt (+10%) and fruit juices and soft drinks (+15%).

The rush for ‘anti-mosquito’ products also continues, with a doubling of purchases for repellants, diffusers and insecticides. In recent days, there has also been a strong increase in requests for fans and air conditioners. Finally, the sale of swimming pools and ‘sea inflatables’ has also taken off.