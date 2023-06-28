The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the days of Eid al-Adha will be generally hot, dusty, and partly cloudy in some areas during the day, while it will be hot to moderate at night, indicating the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast with the possibility of light rain at night and early morning hours.

The center advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day, pointing out that there is an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form in the afternoon and may be accompanied by rain in some eastern and southern regions of the country until next Thursday, while the relative humidity increases in the late night hours and early morning hours in some areas. The western part of the country, and it is possible that fog or light mist will form.

The National Meteorological Authority stated that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed in general, and sometimes active in some areas during the day, especially with clouds and causing dust, indicating that the sea will be light to medium waves in the Gulf. Arabia and the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he indicated that the expected maximum temperatures during the Eid days ranged between 37 and 43 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, 43 and 48 degrees in the interior regions, and 29 and 36 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas, while the expected minimum temperatures ranged between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, and 25 and 31 degrees Celsius. degrees Celsius in the interior, and 25 and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions.

The center expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east and over some southern areas, with the possibility of rain, pointing out that the weather becomes humid at night. Until Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming on some coastal and inland western areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 0 to 25 and may reach 40 km per hour. The hour is on the sea, which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy in general, while low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east, and the possibility of rain, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk. To be dusty during the day, especially with clouds, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, and it may reach 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Friday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active at sea and causing dust during the day, and its speed ranges between 10 And 25 kilometers per hour, and it may reach 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is light to medium waves, and may be disturbed at depth at the end of the night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust during the day, and its speed will range between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, and it may reach 40 kilometers at sea, which will be medium waves. Turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.