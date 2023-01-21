Hunucmá, Yucatán.- The weather forecast for this one Saturday January 21 in the municipality of Hunucma, Yucatán, indicates that the sunrise will be mild with cloudy intervals throughout the morning. Throughout the day there will be a hot environment, a lot of embarrassment and cloudy intervals with no chance of rain. At night, a mild atmosphere and clear skies are expected.

this saturday in Hunucma, Yucatanmaximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees are expected, while the minimum will range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius.

In nearby towns like Sisal, Tetiz, Celestún, Umán and Mérida, the same temperate conditions will prevail in the morning with cloudy intervals. Throughout the day there will be a hot environment with no possibility of rain. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Southeast, Northeast and East from 13 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h, especially on the coast.

According to the report of the Merida Regional Hydrometeorological Centerfrom the National Water Commission (Conagua), an anticyclonic circulation will maintain this weekend, mostly stable weather with low potential for rain in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Due to these conditions, the environment will remain hot and “sultry” with a thermal sensation greater than 36°C. On the coast of the Yucatan Peninsulaa “surada” event of 10 to 20 knots and waves between 1 and 3 meters high is expected in Quintana Rooand less than 1.5 meters in Yucatan and Campeche.

In Hunucma, Yucatanthis Saturday the indicator of Sun Protection Factor It will be low during the first hours of the day, medium from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., high from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., again medium from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 6:38 a.m., noon will be at 12:10 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 5:42 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 04 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.