The first heat wave that is hitting Italy is intensifying, especially in the Centre-South, with the African anticyclone Minos. If yesterday Perugia was the only city with a red flag in the Ministry of Health bulletin, today Friday 21 June there are 8 capitals with the maximum alert level for the effects of heat on health: Ancona, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo , Perugia, Rieti and Rome. Orange sticker (level 2) in Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Messina, Naples, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Trieste and Viterbo.

The situation improves on Saturday 22 June, with temperatures expected to drop. Only 2 cities are on red alert: Bari and Campobasso. And only in Catania an orange sticker, while in the other monitored capitals the alert level will be 0 or 1 (yellow or green).