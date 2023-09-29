Hot Wanda Nara: lady Icardi, lingerie and explosive photos

“The queens I like sleep all day.” writes Wanda Nara in a social post that has become very popular in recent days. The Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur publishes a series of shots in black lace lingerie that make her millions of fans happy.

Among other things, Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent will be a protagonist in Italy in the coming weeks: he has in fact announced that I will participate in Dancing with the Stars 2023the Saturday evening show in prime time on Rai1 (presented by Milly Carlucci) which saw her as the protagonist already a year ago as a special guest star in an episode.

Not just Wanda Nara. Her sister Zaira is also a great protagonist on social media these days…

