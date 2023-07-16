A “dangerous” heat wave will hit the southern and western states of the United States this weekend. “Don’t underestimate the impact of the heat”, warns the National Weather Service today, issuing an alert that applies to a third of Americans, ie 113 million people who live from Florida to California, up to the state of Washington.

In Phoenix, Arizona, the temperature is forecast to hit 43 degrees Celsius for the 16th consecutive day, while in California’s Death Valley – one of the hottest places on Earth – temperatures are expected to hit 53 degrees.

“An extremely dangerous heat wave will hit the western states this weekend, and some places in the southern United States” reads a tweet from the weather service which recalls how excessive heat is “the leading cause of deaths in most years related to weather conditions”. According to estimates by the CDC, about 700 people die every year in the United States from the heat.