The Raptors return to victory against Boston and are approaching the playoffs. All easy for the Grizzlies. San Antonio now undermines Los Angeles for tenth place in the West which is worth the play-in

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75



Toronto sees the playoffs closer and closer, Memphis mortgages second place in the West, the Spurs now frighten the Lakers in a play-in perspective. These are the titles of the matches of the Italian night, here is the complete report of 4 of the matches scheduled for the last NBA day.

Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics 115-112 aet – The Raptors (43-32) interrupted the streak of 4 in a row at home to the Celtics, thus approaching the playoffs. Thanks to Siakam’s 40 points, above all, winning the extra. But Boston (46-29) who started the race from first force in the East, now overtaken by Miami, reiterates that he is in an extraordinary moment: he is close to the feat even without the unavailable Tatum, Brown, Horford and Robert Williams. The center has a left knee injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, the rest of his season becomes a question mark. However, the C’s, kept afloat by Smart’s 28 points, lose just for the fifth time in the last 29 games played: the reserves make a great impression, especially defensively. See also Insigne, and if a big one comes up? Still zero offers but beware of the surprise ending ...

Toronto: Siakam 40 (17/25, 0 // 4, 6/8 tl), Van Vleet / Anunoby 14. Rebounds: Siakam 13. Assist: Barnes 4.

Boston:Smart 28 (8/14, 2/11, 6/9 tl), G. Williams 17, White 15. Rebounds: Theis / Smart 10. Assist: White 8.

Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors 123-95 – All easy for the Grizzlies (53-23) who consolidate their second place in the West by dominating their direct rival, the Warriors. Match marked by absences: Memphis was without Morant (and Jackson), but the record without the most talented player in the team is now 18 wins and 2 losses. A testament to the super work that Coach Jenkins is doing and the quality of Tyus Jones, the backup director. The Dubs (48-28) without Curry are unrecognizable, and this time Coach Kerr, expelled for protests, was also missing Thompson, Green and Porter. The return of Iguodala was not enough to win again: 6 defeats in the last 7 outings. He this time shooting with 41%, with 15 turnovers. See also Uphill Europa League playoffs: for Napoli there is Barcelona, ​​Atalanta against Olympiacos, Lazio find Porto

Memphis: Bane 22 (2/9, 5/6, 3/4 tl), Brooks / Melton 21. Rebounds: Adams / Tillman 9. Assists: Jones 6.

Golden State:Poole 25 (4/11, 3/6, 8/8 tl), Moody 18, Kuminga 15. Rebounds: Kuminga 7. Assists: Kuminga 4.

Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs 120-123 – Fourth consecutive victory for the Spurs (31-44) now just half a game away from the Lakers, from tenth place in the West which is worth the participation in the Play-In. He arrives in the Texan derby thanks to Murray’s 33 points, the highest in his career, but with a beating heart. The Rockets (20-56) scored 32 points in the last quarter and came close to a sensational comeback thanks to a triple from Christopher that brought them back to -1 with 9 ”to play. But after Murray’s free throws, Martin’s triple fails to find the basket to force extra time.

Houston: Green 30 (4/9, 6/15, 4/4 tl), Porter 26, Christopher 20. Rebounds: Porter 9. Assist: Porter 7. See also US sports compact: failed NBA debut for Dennis Schröder

San Antonio: Murray 33 (9/13, 2/5, 9/12 tl), Johnson 21, Poeltl 17. Rebounds: Poeltl 13. Assist: Murray 11.

Portland Trail Blazers-Oklahoma City Thunder 131-134 dts – The Thunder (22-53) win in extra time, thus crowning the comeback of the 4th quarter, the challenge between two teams that think more about the future than the present. Glory for many interesting but immature supporting actors: Roby, Wiggins and Pokusevski on one side, Eubanks and Williams on the other. Eight triples for McLemore: we can see that we are at the end of the season …

Portland:McLemore 28 (2/4, 8/18), Eubanks 27, Williams 25. Rebounds: Eubanks 14. Assists: Williams 12.

Oklahoma City: Roby 30 (7/8, 4/5, 4/8 tl), Wiggins 28, Maledon 23. Rebounds: Maledon 10. Assist: Pokusevski 10.