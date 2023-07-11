Super heat wave over Italy with ‘African’ temperatures. Today Tuesday 11 July red dot (level 3 alert, the highest) in eight cities: Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin. Orange dot (level 2 alert), however, in 8 other capitals: Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Milan, Pescara, Verona, Viterbo. This is what the Ministry of Health’s bulletin on heat waves reports, which monitors 27 cities.

The level 3 indicates emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases. The longer the heat wave lasts, the greater the negative health effects are expected.

The level 2 indicates meteorological conditions that may pose a risk to health, particularly in the most susceptible population subgroups such as the elderly, infants and children, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, renal insufficiency, Parkinson’s disease, etc. ), people with mental disorders.

“In the last 48-72 hours of great heat we are witnessing an increase in emergency room visits, we can estimate it at around 10-20%, but there is no increase in hospitalizations linked to heat strokes”. Francesco Dentali, president of Fadoi, the Federation of Associations of hospital internist managers, made the point for Adnkronos Salute.

Who comes to the emergency room? “Fortunately, these are not serious decompensations due to high temperatures – observes Dentali – and this is a good thing. In this I believe that the work of the media in recalling the risks of heat and high temperatures is helping to prevent people most at risk, the elderly and children, go out in the hottest hours”.

“Of course – he warns – if this situation of heat reaching almost 40 degrees were to continue there could be more problems for the population. Above all for a problem related to air pollution – concludes the president of the internal medicine doctors – which is another of the problems that has effects on health in terms of cardiovascular”.