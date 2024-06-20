Hot early summer 2024. Today, June 20, coinciding with the day of the Solstice, the peak heat of the African anticyclone Minos is expected, with African temperatures of up to 43°C in the Center-South and a lot of heat in the North.

Andrea Garbinato, editorial manager of the site www.iLMeteo.it, remember that today at 10.50 pm, the sun stops at the highest point above the celestial equator, and then slowly lowers again. We will therefore record the longest day of the year in our hemisphere with approximately 15 hours and 15 minutes of light. All this light and all this sun, with the further expansion of the anticyclone Minos, will make the day of the Solstice exceptional: they are peaks of 43°C are expected in Campania between Naples and Salerno, in Puglia we will reach 41°C especially in the Taranto area, but it will also be extremely hot in the Center with 40°C in Terni, 39°C in Rome and 38°C in Florence. However, there will be no shortage of thunderstorms in the extreme North-West sector, even if they will mostly be confined to the Alpine regions.

On Friday the heat wave will mainly hit the South, especially in Puglia, Campania and Sicily with 41°C in Taranto, Benevento, Caserta and Foggia, 39-40°C spread between Syracuse and Caltanissetta. However, it will still be hot even in the capital, while in the North there will be thunderstorms, even intense ones, which will mitigate the heat a little.

Everything will change over the weekend: we will witness the defeat of Minos by a core of cooler air of Northern European origin; Frequent showers are expected, especially from Sunday onwards and for much of next week, with a gradual drop in temperatures.

The last week of June will therefore be eventful with prevailing sunshine in the morning and strong thunderstorms in the afternoon on the Central-Northern regions; at least until Wednesday this instability will bring showers but also a general drop in temperatures, which will finally return to the average for the period also in the South.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 20th. In the North: oppressive heat and sultriness; storms arrive in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta. In the Center: sun and extreme heat, up to 39°C even in Rome. In the South: very hot, up to 41-43°C.

Friday 21st. In the North: local intense thunderstorms moving from west to east. In the Center: further peak of heat, even up to 42°C. In the South: sunny and very hot with highs around 40-43°C.

Saturday 22. In the North: sunny, afternoon thunderstorms from the Alps towards the plains in the evening/night. In the Center: sunny, but less hot. In the South: sunny and still very hot with highs locally above 40°C.

Trend: temperatures drop everywhere, end of Minos. Last week of June with many storms in the Centre-North until Wednesday.