After the great heat, bad weather arrives in Italy. A North Atlantic depression will determine a rapid change in weather conditions in our country starting from the north-western areas and then extending to the entire territory by tomorrow, August 19. Scattered to widespread precipitation is expected, frequent thunderstorms, even intense and locally persistent.

Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating civil protection systems in the affected territories – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities that are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin available on Department website.

The warning foresees from today, Sunday 18 August, scattered to widespread precipitation, also in the form of showers or thunderstorms in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily, especially on the Tyrrhenian slopes. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

The regions affected by the alert

For this reason, an orange alert has been assessed for today in Liguria and part of Emilia-Romagna and a yellow alert has been assessed in Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Campania, Molise, Abruzzo and part of Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna.

Information on regional alert levels, on specific critical issues that could affect individual territories and on prevention actions adopted are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.