The heat doesn’t let go. Today, July 1, a red dot is expected in Campobasso, which entails a level 3 – the highest – alert for “a heat wave with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. This is predicted by the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health, which processes daily reports for 27 cities, with 24, 48 and 72-hour forecasts.

Also today there is a yellow sticker in 8 cities: Ancora, Bari, Catania, Frosinone, Messina, Palermo, Perugia and Pescara. While tomorrow and Wednesday all 27 cities have a green label.