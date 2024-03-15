The spring and summer They are seasons that invite you to enjoy the sun and outdoor activities. However, prolonged exposure to UV raysheat and humidity can affect the health of our skin, drying it out, irritating it and increasing sebum production.

To combat these effects of spring and summer and keep a radiant skin During these seasons, nature offers us a wide range of ingredients with beneficial properties.

Green Tea

Green tea is an invaluable ally for protect skin from environmental damage. His powerful antioxidants They fight free radicals, responsible for premature aging, expression lines and spots. In addition, its anti-inflammatory and astringent properties help reduce redness, control sebum production and prevent acne.

Honey

Honey is a natural moisturizer par excellence that attracts and retains moisture in the skin, combating dryness and peeling. It also has antibacterial properties that help prevent and combat blemishes, while its exfoliating action gently removes dead cells and provides luminosity to the face.

Grape

Grapes, especially red ones, are an exceptional source of antioxidants such as resveratrol, which protects the skin from sun damage and prevents premature aging. Furthermore, its content vitamin C stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, improving the firmness and elasticity of the skin, while its natural sugars deeply hydrate and nourish.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a refreshing and decongestant ingredient ideal for sensitive or irritated skin. Their anti-inflammatory properties They reduce redness and swelling, while its high water content hydrates and tones the skin, giving it a fresh and healthy appearance.

Coconut oil

He coconut oil It is a natural moisturizer rich in fatty acids that deeply nourish and repair the skin. Its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties help fight acne and other infections, while its emollient action softens the skin and reduces inflammation.

green clay

Green clay is an ingredient known for its purifying and absorbent properties. Eliminates impurities, excess oil and dead cells, leaving the skin clean, fresh and toned. In addition, its essential minerals help improve the health and appearance of the skin.

In addition to the ingredients mentioned, there are others that can also be beneficial for the skin in spring and summer:

aloe vera: calms irritation, hydrates and regenerates the skin.

Chamomile: softens, decongests and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Oatmeal: Gently exfoliates, hydrates and soothes the skin.

plain yogurt: rich in lactic acid, exfoliates and moisturizes the skin.

Strawberry: rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and astringent properties.

Moisturizing and nourishing mask:

– 2 tablespoons of natural yogurt

– 1 tablespoon of honey

– 1 teaspoon coconut oil

Mix all the ingredients until you obtain a homogeneous paste. Apply to clean face and leave on for 15-20 minutes. Remove with warm water.

Purifying and refreshing mask:

– 2 tablespoons of green clay

– 1 tablespoon of cucumber water

– 1 teaspoon honey

Mix the ingredients until you obtain a homogeneous paste. Apply to clean face and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Remove with warm water.

Revitalizing facial toner:

– 1 cup of rose water

– 1/2 cup cucumber water

– 10 drops of tea tree essential oil

Mix the ingredients in a spray bottle. Apply to clean, dry face after cleansing.

Recommendations:

If you have had skin redness due to intense heat or excessive sunbathing, you can do the following: masks 1-2 times a week. If you want additional advice, don't forget to exfoliate skin before applying the masks to improve the absorption of nutrients.

Use natural and good quality products. But more than anything protects the skin from the sun with an appropriate sunscreen. In addition to wearing appropriate clothing and, if possible, wearing a cap that protects you from direct sunlight.