“The climate crisis is making” “extreme weather events more frequent and serious in our country too. So much so that, in the first 5 months of 2023, there was a 134% increase compared to last year” according to data from Legambiente . Save the Children underlines this in a note, recalling that “the waves of extreme heat, which are also affecting our country these days, have an impact on the well-being of girls, boys and adolescents”. The organization points out that “in Italy the probability of extreme events linked to the climate crisis has increased by 9% in 20 years and the little ones risk suffering the hardships that this entails”. Furthermore, in the Peninsula, “urban centers experience temperatures 5-10°C higher than the surrounding rural areas. An important fact, if we consider that urban centers occupy more than 2% of the earth’s surface and in the city about 90% of the resources produced in the world”.

“At a global level – warns Save the Children – the climate crisis today represents one of the main threats to the achievement of the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular as regards the rights and well-being of girls, boys and adolescents, increasing the vicious circle of humanitarian crises, poverty and conflicts, which affect, in particular, the most vulnerable children”. The organization therefore defines the climate crisis as “a real crisis of children’s rights. It puts at risk about 1 billion children, almost half of the world’s child population, who live in countries at high risk of suffering the impacts of climate change and children already affected by inequality are more at risk”.

“On the one hand, it is necessary to put in place mitigation actions to minimize the negative impact of climate change on the most vulnerable children, at risk of poverty and social exclusion”, urges Save the Children, and “on the other hand, adaptation interventions that combine the reduction of environmental risks with stronger social policies for children and adolescents. It is essential to implement a just ecological transition that includes interventions against multidimensional poverty, inequalities and climate and intergenerational injustice”.