Finding high-end equipment at an affordable price is not always an easy task because these mostly belong to a segment of luxury phones from brands such as Samsung and Apple.

Fortunately, in the current market for smart devices we can find great alternatives that do not ask for anything from the Apple iPhone and Samsung S23. We are talking about Realm C55 that offers us quality, power and a modern appearance at a low cost.

This brand of Chinese origin based in Dongguan, may be one of your purchase options this coming hot sale That celebrated from June 29 to 6, 2023.

Realme C55 is one of the most interesting Android devices, since it has its own Dynamic Island similar to the one Apple presented in its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Realme c55 is a device focused on the medium-high range sector, it is priced at Mexico from $6,499 and due to its characteristics, it does not ask for anything from other teams in its category.

Among the positive aspects of the C55 is its 6.72-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution, and its 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM.

Despite being a cheap device, Realme offers us a powerful main camera with two lenses (64 MB and 2 MB), and an 8 MP front camera, it also has a large 5,000 mAh battery.