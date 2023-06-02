Establishing itself as a high-end device manufacturer brand is not an easy task. this he knows Samsung and Apple that for decades have worked to offer the best in smartphones last generation.

However, in the competitive technology market, there are brands like Realmea startup company that was born in 2018 with the vision of the founder and CEO Sky Li.

Realme has been able to compete in the world market and is considered one of the manufacturers that offers high-performance devices at low cost. Thanks to this, the company of Chinese origin has become the top 4 in India and sells its products in at least 10 countries.

Realme Gt NEO 3 is one of the high-end devices that does not ask for anything from premium equipment from Samsung and Apple. Its most striking aspect being its low cost, since you can find it on Amazon with a price that ranges from $7,000 to $10,400 pesos.

Realme Gt NEO 3 is considered a beast of technology for its great performance thanks to its processor and aesthetic aspects that are not for less.

GT NEO 3 offers us a Dimensity 8100 processor with 5G from Europe, Max stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system, 120Hz realistic AMOLED screen and GT 3.0 Mode to enjoy any video game.

This Realme device offers us a large storage capacity of 256 GB and an outstanding photographic section, since its three-lens rear camera allows us to take high-resolution images thanks to its 50 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP.