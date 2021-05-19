Anyone knows and everyone knows that Argentina has two critical problems. One is the weakness to face the pandemic. This is, case overflow and lack of vaccines and a strategy that is proof of the absence of strategy: close all.

The other problem was in sight when Kirchnerism returned to power and not only did it not know how to solve it, but it has worsened: the economic crisis. In the best case, the activity could recover half of what he lost last year. And with uncontrolled inflation, which it attacks by prohibiting meat exports, a resource that has proven useless and that closes the entry of dollars when they are most needed.

This is what matters and overwhelms people. And with such a picture, where does the Government concentrate its energies? In firing the head of the prosecutors to place one of his own and discipline those who annoy and put in trouble. Is watching another movie: the movie that only Cristina cares about.

And precisely Cristina’s film is what explains that the candidate Daniel Rafecas, proposed by Alberto Fernández, is fried since a year and a half ago. The Senate, where he makes and breaks the vice at will, never touched the sheet. It is obvious that Cristina does not love him and wants someone else. More than once he made it clear that Rafecas could be the president’s candidate, not yours.

The chief prosecutor is Eduardo Casal, who took over because he was the oldest attorney general when Gils Carbó resigned. He was going to stay for a while and has been over three years. In order for him to leave, the government invented a dozen complaints against him and even threatened to impeach him. Casal has said that he will not leave because they pressure him. He is a worthy official.

Cristina could remove Casal just by unlocking the appointment of Rafecas, who today it has the opposition endorsement or at least part of the opposition. In addition, it would create an internal problem for them: Macri had initially vetoed Rafecas. But Cristina decided to go for a new law that in fact overturns the independence of the judicial system.

The project has already been approved by the Senate and she presses the accelerator to achieve the same in Deputies. “Don’t strain. The Government put everything it had to put to get the votes”, Sergio Massa recommended to leaders of the opposition. What is putting everything you had to put? You don’t need an explicit answer.

Massa, at the head of the Christian movement, knows that cloth. The goal is one: the quorum. He has 118 votes of his own, he needs 11 more. He must fish in the middle block, a medley that Massa himself promoted with detachments from the opposition and the help of Raúl Pérez, his chief of staff. Put what I had to put was put subsidies and contracts in AySA, Railways and Transportation.

Will it reach 129? It’s hard to tell: now everyone talks to everyone and squeezes everyone and the common currency is that many do not tell the truth. It is known that some who always vote for the Government this time will be unmarked, such as the Cordovan of Schiaretti. Others, more borocotizado like the six of the block, it would be more fair to say SME, of Ramón from Mendoza, will support, like the always moving Trotskyist Del Caño.

There are a few days left for the closing of passes. The Government made up the project to make it more digestible or to make it less noticeable. The risk of losing deputies in the upcoming elections hastens him.