in this season of offers in it Hot Sale 2023 It’s time to take advantage of discounts also in books.

From novels, fictionbooks of personal growth, thrillerAnd till sagas complete, can be found in offers in the Hot Sale 2023 of Amazon.

The discount season takes place from the May 29 and will end until June 6thso there is still time to take advantage of the offers.

As for books of fiction and novelsthere are books even with more than 50% discount on various subjects.

Dystopian classics by renowned writers such as George Orwell They are in their English versions with 12% discount offers.

Also the book that is a classic of the sun tzu literatureThe Art Of War with a 55% discount.

Comics and manga are up to 25% off.

While in the case of personal development, personal growth or finance books, it has up to 50% of discount.

And for horror fans, books like The Mist in its English version are up to 32% off.

Juvenile novels like Under the same star have up to 35% discount, in their versions in English and Spanish.

Even the classics mexican literature and Latin America can be found, with Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo with 17% discount.

Imported books and complete box sets of sagas such as Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narniaand even various books of Stephen KingThey also have amazing deals.

