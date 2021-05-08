The Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce will carry out a new edition of Hot Sale, the renowned online shopping event that will be held on May 10, 11 and 12. For three days, the leading brands will present important offers on thousands of products and services in all consumer areas.

In this eighth edition there will be 954 participating brands, of which 234 are companies that are added by first time to the event to promote their offers. In addition to the programmed discounts, there will be schedules with other “pumps” to take advantage of

Of the more than 900 stores, in addition, 184 are companies based in the interior of the country, among which the province of Córdoba, Mendoza, Santa Fé, Tucumán, among other places stand out.

What categories are included in the Hot Sale 2021?

The 12 categories available are: electro and techno; clothing and footwear; travels; furniture, home and deco; sports and fitness; babies and children; cosmetics and beauty; automotive; food and drinks and miscellaneous.

More than 900 companies participate in the 2021 edition of the Hot Sale. / Shutterstock

The novelty of this year is that they will join Entrepreneurs and Services, with a specific focus sought by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce to support this sector at this time.

NGOs and Civil Associations of national scope that address problems such as health, childhood, hunger, vulnerable communities, housing problems and social problems will participate in the event.

What are the offers and discounts for the Hot Sale 2021?

Some of the participating brands have already announced their offers for these three days:

. Supermarket DAY: 2×1 in perfumery, beauty and home cleaning items, up to 40% off in refrigerated and frozen items, and will also include the 2nd mode up to 70% and 80% off in the warehouse and breakfast categories. As an additional benefit, it will offer the possibility of financing the purchase in 3 installments without interest.

. Puppis: the chain of stores specializing in products and services for pets will offer discounts of up to 40% off and up to 50% off on mats and beds.

The novelty of this year is that Entrepreneurs and Services will be added, a solidarity category / Shutterstock

. Fravega: wide variety of bank promotions and discounts of up to 40% and up to 18 interest-free installments on selected products. Special discounts in categories such as TV, cell phones, notebooks, electro, heating, furniture, tools and mattresses.

. Supervielle Store: up to 50% off on selected products, whether or not you are a bank customer.

. To take off: offers, discounts and many installments on packages, flights, hotels, car rental and everything you need to plan a trip. It can be paid in installments without interest and with flexibility of date changes.

. Craft Society: the e-commerce that offers a wide variety of alcoholic beverages will have discounts of up to 50% off, surprise offers lasting one hour, and payments in up to 3 installments without interest. Among all the people who buy there will be three surprise award cards to redeem $ 5000 in beers, for 3 months free in the brand’s online shop.

To see the offers, you must register on the official Hot Sale site (www.hotsale.com.ar) and subscribe to the notifications. Photo: Clarin archive

. Revlon: makeup products for face, lips, eyes, nails and coloring with discounts of 20%, 30%, 35% and up to 50%.

. Cepas Group and Cheersap: the alcoholic beverages store will offer 15, 20 and up to 30% off in drinks and they will have the possibility to play one more chance on the web and that will offer to participate for 50%.

. Sommier Center: 50% off and 18 installments without interest on all products.

. Walmart: special discounts of up to 50% in the electro, technology, home, bazaar and toy store categories. New items are also added: hardware, automotive and sports. And discounts and promotions on more than 1,000 warehouse items, beverages, fresh and frozen, perfumery and cleaning and many more products to fill the pantry.

Where can you see the offers?

Consumers can register on the official Hot Sale site (www.hotsale.com.ar) and subscribe to the notifications to receive the news from 0 am on Monday, May 10 and during the three days of the event.

What are the main participating brands?

Adidas

Akiabara

To the world

Aloisevirtual

Arcor at Home

Arredo

Assist Card

BedTime

Belmo

idcom

Calm

Casablanca Blanqueria

Scepter

Cheersapp

Coppel

47 Street

Dafiti

Dexter

Day%

The sleeper

Farmacity

Farmaonline

Fravega

Garbarino

Gardenlife

PSfarma

Hendel

iúnigo

Juleriaque

Kérastase

L’Oréal Professionnel

Anonymous Online

La Cardeuse

The Espumería

La Roche Posay

Lacoste

Megatone

Free market

Mime & co

Montagne

Moov by Dexter

Movistar

Musimundo

Parfumerie

Rouge perfumeries

Piero

Reebok

Samsung Argentina

San Cristóbal Insurance

Simmons

Sodimac

SommierCenter

Orange Store

Storemia

Universal Assistance

Vichy

Walmart

Whirlpool

