Weekend of scorching temperatures and great heat over Italy. On Saturday and Sunday there is a red dot in 8 cities: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome. While tomorrow it will be orange in 9 cities: Frosinone, Genoa, Palermo, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo; Milan, Naples and Turin will be added on Sunday. This is what is highlighted by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health which monitors heat waves in 27 cities.

