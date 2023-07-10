Very hot week for Italy. From today until Wednesday red dot, highest alert (level 3), on Rieti and Rome. Tomorrow in the same hot situation also Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Turin. Red dot Wednesday in Bologna, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome. This was recorded in the bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 cities.

Level 3 indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”, recalls the ministry.