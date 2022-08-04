Italy is once again struggling with a record heat wave. Tomorrow, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, a red dot, maximum level 3 alert, is expected in Rome, Palermo and Perugia. And the elderly are at greater risk. “Beyond the usual tips, such as drinking a lot, eating fruit and not going out during the hottest hours, I make an appeal to those in the family who have one or more elders: pay attention to the signs of dehydration of your parents or grandparents, they often hide behind strange behaviors such as mental confusion, fatigue, dizziness, lack of sweating and excessive dryness of the mouth. If you intercept these signals then it is time to intervene, help the elderly person or call your family doctor. “The geriatrician Roberto Bernabei, president of ‘Italia Longeva’, explains to Adnkronos Salute.

The red dot, with alert level 3, “indicates emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and affected people from chronic diseases. The more prolonged the heat wave, the greater the expected negative effects on health “, underlines the Ministry of Health.

“The intense heat – reads the website of the Ministry of Health dedicated to the risks of heat waves – can cause the aggravation of pre-existing diseases. These are symptoms that do not come to clinical attention (reduction of physical abilities), symptoms of greater entity, (visits to the family doctor), up to more serious effects that can result in the need to go to the emergency room and hospitalization, or be so severe as to lead to death. The effect of heat waves is relatively immediate – specialists warn – with a delay of 1-3 days between the occurrence of a rapid rise in temperature and the consequent increase in the number of deaths. Furthermore, the heat waves associated with a more serious effect on health are the most intense and prolonged and those that occur at the beginning of the summer season, when the population has not yet activated adequate mechanisms of physiological adaptation to heat “.