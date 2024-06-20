Defamation, the Supreme Court confirms the conviction for Feltri and Senaldi

There Cassation confirmed the sentence to Vittorio Feltri and to the then director of Free, Pietro SenaldiFor defamation against the former mayor of Rome Virginia Reachedthe. At the center of the story was the front page published by the newspaper on 10 February 2017 entitled ‘Hot potato‘.

The supreme judges of fifth section they rejected the appeals presented by the two journalists, confirming the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Catania which had condemned them to one fine of approximately 11 thousand euros.

”The question now moves to the civil judge to quantify the compensation for damages” announces Raggi’s lawyer, Alessandro Mancori.