Rome – The heat is once again becoming intense throughout Italy. According to the latest heat wave bulletin curated by the Ministry of Health, the level 2 alert (“weather conditions that may represent a risk to health, particularly in the most susceptible population subgroups”) will concern five cities today, Tuesday 9 July, and as many as 13 tomorrow, Wednesday 10.

“Orange dot”, therefore, today in Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Rome; Wednesday in Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo.

Temperatures are also risingespecially those perceived: today peaks of 38 degrees are expected in Latina and 36 in Bologna, Frosinone, Rome and Trieste; Wednesday 38 degrees in Bologna, Latina and Trieste and 37 in Frosinone.