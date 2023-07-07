wave of heat over Italy and ‘hot’ weekends especially in the Centre-South. Saturday and Sunday orange dot (level 2 alert) in Rome, Perugia and Palermo. But they will be 16 cities with a yellow sticker. On Sunday, on the other hand, the number of ‘hot’ cities will increase and will reach 9, an orange sticker in fact also in Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Rieti, Turin and Viterbo, as well as Rome, Perugia and Palermo. The green dot will only be in Bari. This is what the Ministry of Health’s bulletin on heat waves reports, which monitors 27 provincial capitals.

The orange dot, level 2 alert, “indicates meteorological conditions that may pose a risk to health, particularly in the most susceptible population subgroups: the elderly, infants and children, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases”, recalls the ministry .